Payden & Rygel Has $22.25 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

