Payden & Rygel Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,670 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $147.07. 380,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,246. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

