Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,210 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.