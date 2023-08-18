Payden & Rygel Buys 34,700 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,792,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. 415,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,573. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.