Payden & Rygel Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,295,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 431,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

