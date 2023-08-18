Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 141,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

