Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYX. 3M reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.48. 1,472,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

