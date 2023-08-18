Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Calvin Corriders Sells 3,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

