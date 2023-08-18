Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Calvin Corriders Sells 3,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.
Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
Further Reading
