Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.