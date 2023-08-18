Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE PK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,337. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $16,634,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 150.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

