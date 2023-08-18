Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,234,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PARR opened at $34.14 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

