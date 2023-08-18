Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,040. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

