Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.27-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.17 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

PANW stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. 8,933,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,625. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.77.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 261,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,003.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 187,100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

