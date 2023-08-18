Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.27-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.27-5.40 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,279. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.37.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,025,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 261,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,003.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 187,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.