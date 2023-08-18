Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 54 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMO traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.41. 428,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,575. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.