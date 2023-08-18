Oxler Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NEE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

