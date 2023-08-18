Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 50,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,564,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,668,000 after buying an additional 162,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,821,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,270,000 after buying an additional 224,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

