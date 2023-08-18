Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chewy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Chewy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chewy by 1,123.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 2,308,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,614. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.