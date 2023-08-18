Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,576.75

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $23,576.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,075.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00721011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00550580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00059192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00111748 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,340,705 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.