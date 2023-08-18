Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 106,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 690,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

