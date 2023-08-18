ORIX (NYSE:IX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ORIX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 31.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 242,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
