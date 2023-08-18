Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

