Orchid Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.86 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $51.52 million and $9.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,449.30 or 1.00031424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05117809 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,679,143.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.