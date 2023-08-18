Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 160,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Orca Gold Stock Down 4.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53.
About Orca Gold
Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
