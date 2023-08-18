Oppenheimer Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $67.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of USB opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

