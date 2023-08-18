Oppenheimer Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

