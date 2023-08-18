OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

