Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Cuts Dividend

OTEX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 376,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 173.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,689,000 after buying an additional 187,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Open Text by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 399,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

