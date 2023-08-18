ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OGS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.67.

OGS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,668. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

