ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,255,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON by 43.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ON by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

