OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0010

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $101,727.28 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

