OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Buys $246,600.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of -0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OABI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OmniAb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in OmniAb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,832,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

