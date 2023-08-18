OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.47

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $66.38 million and $26.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

