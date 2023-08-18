Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,735. The company has a market cap of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

