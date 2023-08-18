Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

OMEX stock remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,249. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

