OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 220,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,421. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 835,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 724,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,254,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 601,145 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.