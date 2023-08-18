Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0409 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $234.20 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.42 or 0.06361005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04301033 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,363,809.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

