O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.1 %

OI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 495,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after buying an additional 667,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

