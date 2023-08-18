NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 6,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

NWTN Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.