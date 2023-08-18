NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded up $29.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6,051.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6,204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,747.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

