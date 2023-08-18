NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,730,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 218.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.