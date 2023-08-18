Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.92.

NVEI stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

