Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.49

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.29. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 37,485 shares.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
