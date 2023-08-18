Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.49

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $11.29. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 37,485 shares.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.