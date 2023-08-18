Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $61.16. 1,174,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,728. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

