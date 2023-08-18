NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVCR. SVB Leerink began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 818,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. NovoCure’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,690,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

