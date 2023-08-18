Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Novavax Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 4,728,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,234. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $674.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 494.6% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $19,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

