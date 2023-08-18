Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

