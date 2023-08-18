NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $53.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 154,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,846. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 105.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $419,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

