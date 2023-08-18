NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWHUF

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.