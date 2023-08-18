Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NOC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.67. 468,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,583. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

